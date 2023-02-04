South New Castle Borough has received a Transportation Improvement Grant that will be used for the milling and paving of South Jefferson Street, from Balph Avenue to Tempelena Avenue.
The estimated cost of the project, treasurer Albert Burick III reported at council’s Thursday meting, is $94,157. The borough applied for a third of that cost, $31,000, which was received from the grant that is administered by the Lawrence County Planning Commission and the county commissioners.
The paving project, Burick added, will not require any tax dollars to complete.
“The plan,” council President Tom Nocera explained, “is to use grant money and American Rescue Plan money to pay for it in its entirety.”
The council voted unanimously to advertise for bids for the project, which members hope to open at their April meeting.
In other business:
•Burick noted that the Lawrence County Tax Outreach program will set up shop from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at the borough municipal building on Adella Street. The initiative by the country treasurer’s office visits the various county municipalities one day each tax season o help residents pay their county taxes close to home. Borough treasurer Jolene Thompson and county treasurer Richard Rapone are both scheduled to be on site.
•Council said that it continues to look for assistance programs to help residents who are delinquent in their municipal bills. A program that used pandemic money to do this expired in November, Burick said, and a local program that one resident used last year is available only to renters, he added. The borough will continue its search for assistance available to homeowners.
•There have been no new developments in a proposed merger between the borough and Shenango Township, an idea first floated in 2020. The borough hosted an informational meeting for residents of both municipalities in July, and has been waiting on the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which has said it wants to host the next informational meeting. However, Burick said he has received no word from the department on when that might happen. For the merger to take place, voters in both communities would have to approve it, and the deadline to put it on the spring ballot has passed, Burick said. Thus, the earliest that it could be voted upon would be November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.