A South New Castle Borough man is wanted by New Castle police for reportedly beating up a woman in Taylor Township.
Police have charged Mark Horvath, 48, of 1908 Hanna St., in connection with thereported attack that police say resulted in the woman’s injuries.
Officers were called to a house in the 1100 block of North Liberty Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, where they spoke with a woman who had severe injuries to her face, jaw and eye, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told police she was lying in her bed when Horvath entered her bedroom and punched her in the face about 40 to 50 times. She said he left the room, then returned and jumped on her back, continuing to hit her on the back of the head, according to the report.
The police reported that the woman went to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment.
Horvath is charged with felonious aggravated assault, and simple assault and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
