Councilman Greg Szylinski is the lone roadmaster for South New Castle Borough.
At Friday's council meeting, council president John Wilmes clarified that although both Szylinski and Justin Data had been approved as roadmasters at the January meeting, Data later declined the position. He will, however, remain as an assistant at a rate of $16 an hour.
As roadmaster, Szylinski will be paid $18 an hour.
