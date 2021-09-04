Only some South New Castle Borough residents may see their occupation tax eliminated.
That’s because the rest of them aren’t paying it anyway.
That’s why Councilwoman Shirley Nocera proposed at Thursday’s meeting to eliminate the tax, which is basically an annual $10 per capita assessment.
“It’s nothing but a nuisance tax,” Nocera said, noting that homeowners are primarily the only ones being assessed.
“When I was tax collector, and working part time, I would go out to the school and get the names of people who had kids in school who were renters or not on the tax list,” she said. “Jolene (Thompson, the borough’s current tax collector) does not have time to go out there during the day and do that.
“There are a lot of people living in this borough who aren’t even on this tax list. It’s not fair to the property owners to have to pay this tax while the other ones, you don’t know their names, and there’s a lot who don’t pay. I think she has like 470 people (on the taxation list); I used to have around 700-some on it.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 647 people live in the borough.
Nocera noted that the bill is sent out separately from other tax notices, which means a separate charge for printing and postage.
“It probably brings in $4,000 a year at the most, and there’s probably another $2,000 or $3,000 that doesn’t get paid,” she said. “I just think we should do away with it.”
Treasurer Albert Burick III, also a Shenango Township supervisor, confirmed that Shenango had done away with its per capita tax, adding that eliminating billing for the occupation tax statements would cut the borough’s annual printing costs approximately in half.
Council tabled further discussion until its October meeting, when it plans to have Thompson present.
Council also:
- Set trick-or-treat hours for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30
- Agreed to advertise for the hiring of a part-time/season public works employee(s).
- Announced that the borough now has a website, www.southnewcastle.com.
- Directed Councilman Greg Szklinski to team with Mayor Adam Reiter as a committee to renew discussions with Shenango Township officials regarding a potential merger of the two municipalities, first proposed just over a year ago.
- Heard a presentation from Jeff Richardson of Grove City-based Richardson Inspection Services to supply property management enforcement and rental inspection services to the borough. Richardson explained the process associated with each service and provided council members with a fee schedule. Council members said they would look over the information Richardson provided and plan to discuss it at their next meeting.
- Said that letters to be served or posted at the homes of residents who are delinquent on their sewer and/or solid waste bills have been provided to the mayor, who was given permission by council last month to begin delivering them. Nocera said there are 14 people on the sewer list, some delinquent for multiple years, and that unpaid charges total nearly $4,700. Burick noted that “18 or 19” residents are not current on their solid waste accounts. Residents who do not respond to the sewer bill notices will have their water turned off, council said last month, while those not rectifying their solid waste debts will be turned over to the magistrate, who can fine them.
