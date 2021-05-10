South New Castle Borough may get a new garbage hauler.
Council announced at its meeting Thursday that the borough’s contract with Waste Management is up for renewal, and that the borough is exploring other possibilities before acting.
The current contract, secretary Albert Burick III explained, originally was signed with Aiken Refuse and transferred to Waste Management when it purchased Aiken. Waste Management now wants to renew that pact, but also is seeking a price hike.
The borough pays Waste Management $10.14 per household per month. The hauler is seeking $15.25 a month starting Sept. 1, Burick said.
“It sounds like we are way below what their normal cost is because we’re still on the Aiken contract,” Burick explained. “So this is them catching us up to 2021.
“The other thing is, 2020 proved to be a rotten year for waste haulers because everyone was at home and creating lots of garbage. That drove the prices up immensely across the board. That could be reflected in this price as well."
Nonetheless, Burick has reached out to Republic Services, which serves Shenango Township, where Burick is a supervisor.
“Historically, in Shenango, the disparity between Republic Services and Waste Management is huge,” Burick said. “We need to at least look at Republic. In the 2017 contract, there was over a million dollars (difference) between their bids.”
Burick said depending on the potential cost of service, the borough might have to seek bids before entering into another contract.
Council president John Wilmes asked what each service might charge the borough to handle billing residents in addition to hauling away their garbage. Currently, the borough mails out quarterly statements to residents.
Waste Management, Burick said, estimates an additional $7 per household each month. Republic’s rate would be between an additional 50 cents to $1 per month.
“That’s a huge difference,” he noted.
Councilwoman Shirley Nocera said many people have told her they like Waste Management’s service and don’t care what they have to pay.
“They take almost anything,” she noted. “But it’s getting high. I was shocked to see how much more they want to raise it, but I knew it went way back.”
