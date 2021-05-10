BY DAN IRWIN
South New Castle Borough homeowners who have buildings damaged by fire now must deal with an escrow fund that ensures repairs or demolition to take place.
Borough council introduced the ordinance establishing the fund at its April meeting, and voted unanimously to approve it on Thursday.
“The ordinance would require any home that is damaged by fire would have a percent of the money collected through the insurance into an escrow account here,” borough secretary Albert Burick III explained. “Once the property either has been demolished or repaired, that money is released back to the property owner.
“It’s a way of making sure that we don’t end up with homes that are burned out and are sitting for five, six years or longer.”
Speaking of fires, council heard a burning complaint from South Jefferson Street resident Tara Wallace, who said a neighbor repeatedly violates the borough’s burning ordinance. Residents are supposed to burn only between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“I’ve been complaining about my neighbor not putting out his fires, and I tried getting help a couple weeks ago and they won’t come out and have him extinguish it,” Wallace said.
Mayor Adam Reiter said that Wallace had sent her a picture of a smoldering log, saying she felt threatened.
“I went and looked,” he said. “It was still daylight. There was nothing I could do on a Saturday for someone burning wood.”
Councilwoman Shirely Nocera said she had seen a large pile that was later burned on the property of the homeowner in question.
“The pile that was burning. It was a big, big pile,” she said. “The last couple of weeks before it got burned, I noticed it was a big, big pile and it had furniture on top of it. But I’ve noticed now it’s been burned completely down. During the day, it had to have been a very big fire.”
Wallace read from a notice that was sent by the borough to residents that notes the permitted burning hours; that items are not allowed to be left smoldering; and that items must be burned in a container.
“I don’t know why you all send this out if it’s not true,” she said. “I have a video of it being a fire at 10 p.m. And he will leave it all week for me and my neighbors to deal with.”
Reiter repeated that he did not see such a scene when he responded to Wallace’s complaint, but said that he has talked with the alleged offender multiple times. He said he would send a letter from the borough reminding the resident of the ordinance’s requirements.
In other business.
•Council heard from Hanna Street resident Zach Kyle, who wants to stage a neighborhood block party May 22. Kyle asked if the borough could close Hanna Street between Ranney and Byers avenues that day, and if it could see that the grass at the nearby former ball field could be mowed so he could orchestrate a children’s kickball game. Kyle offered to mow the field himself if the borough should be unable to get to it. Borough officials didn’t seem to think that honoring his requests would be an issue, but said that police and fire officials would have to be notified first so that emergency vehicles could be made aware of the road closure.
•Councilwoman Shirely Nocera announced that rentals of Shenango Area Fire District halls, including the one in the borough, will resume June 1. Rentals had been halted last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
•Council approved WesBanco as a borough depository said it would look into consolidating multiple general fund line item accounts into a single account.
