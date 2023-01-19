Bessemer council recently appointed borough Secretary/Treasurer Janet Novad as its coordinator.
Novad’s new wage is $22 an hour, and works 40 hours a week.
In addition to her responsibilities as secretary and treasurer, Novad will address borough employees on their daily responsibilities and calling off, as well as bring employees requests from the council president.
Council also noted the state Department of Environmental Protection is giving the borough a deadline of Oct. 16, 2024, to provide a list of materials that are being used for water/sewer lines in the borough. This is for homes built prior to 1991.
If it is discovered that a customer has a lead line, the customer isn’t required to change the line, but the borough is responsible to send a letter each year about the lead line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.