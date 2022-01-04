In addition to council members, South New Castle Borough continues to seek someone to fill the position of a part-time, seasonal public works employee.
The person would help maintain and improve roads (including plowing after snowfalls), storm sewers and other borough-owned facilities. At its December meeting, Szklinski said the borough received two applications for the job,
“One said he had other things that weren’t going to allow him to help us after I described to him what he’d have to do,” Szklinski said. “The other, he works during the day, and that’s what we need to cover – the day.”
No CDL is needed for the job, he said.
“You just need a driver’s license and a pre-employment physical exam that the borough will reimburse you for.”
Council also moved to advertise its intention to repeal the ordinance that established its occupational privilege task, a move Councilwoman Shirley Nocera had been championing for months prior to submitting her resignation in December. The tax requires each borough resident to pay $10, and has been depicted by Nocera as a nuisance effort that does not generate a critical amount of money.
Secretary Albert Burick III explained that the advertisement is a requirement before council can vote to repeal the ordinance, which he said could be done at its February meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.