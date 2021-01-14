Bordonaro to head county computer systems

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Computers are the heartbeat of all businesses and government.
The Lawrence County commissioners chose a new "cardiologist" to keep that heart beating throughout the courthouse and its related offices.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, they unanimously voted to hire William J. Bordonaro of New Wilmington as the county's new information technology director.
Bordonaro will assume his duties Monday overseeing the operations of the entire computer operations in the courthouse and its related offices and buildings.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd said the county conducted an extensive interview process after having received 50 to 75 resumes for the position. The candidates were narrowed to five for in-person interviews.
"Mr. Bordonaro, we all found, was an exceptional candidate," Boyd said. "I can say that over the course of the next couple of years, I'm anticipating us making significant investments to modernize our infrastructure in our information technology department, and I think Mr. Bordonaro is the man for that job."
All three commissioners entered the interviews of the candidates with a series of different questions they had not previously discussed beforehand, Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel pointed out.
Bordonaro "was very quick to answer the questions and calmly state that he had dealt with (certain issues) throughout his career," she said.
"We were impressed with the five people we interviewed, and we were able to reach the consensus that the offer should be made to Mr. Bordonaro," Commissioner Vogler agreed, adding, "that's not to speak poorly of the other (candidates). They were all impressive. I think he'll hit the ground running."
A New Castle High School graduate, Bordonaro holds a bachelor of science degree from Slippery Rock University and an associate degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University. His most recent position was working four years at Open Systems Pittsburgh LLC as a systems engineer/critical communications specialist.
He previously had worked for 12 years as information technology manager and systems administrator at Preston Management Inc. and Preston Automotive Group.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Bordonaro was personal computer and information technology coordinator for the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV in Grove City. Before that he spent three years as information technology coordinator at the Human Services Center in New Castle.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Lawrence County Government Center into the 21st Century," Bordonaro said Wednesday. "Our main goal will be to modernize the technology department using the most cost-effective means. I look forward to working in my hometown with the Lawrence County commissioners and staff."
Bordonaro replaces Rick DiBello and his assistant, Ken Hardin, who ran the department for 16 and 11 years, respectively.
"They were always meeting the needs of the employees," Vogler said. "It's a challenging position. You get pulled in a lot of directions. The vast majority of our employees use either laptops or PCs."
The county salary board as a result of their retirements made some changes in the department. At its annual meeting, the board, comprised of the commissioners and the controller, set the annual base salary of the information technology director at $65,000 plus benefits.
The former base rate for the position of $48,500 had been set more than a decade ago and was outdated.
The board also abolished a computer repair technician position held by Eric Pastore, and moved him into a newly created full-time system administrator position at a base rate of $40,000, plus benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.