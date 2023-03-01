Family, police still looking for missing man The family of Christopher Story is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

It’s been a long 9 ½ years for the family of Christopher Story since they reported him missing.

Story, 48, disappeared Aug. 11, 2013,w from Mahoningtown, leaving behind his wallet, cell phone charger and medications.

Now, after years of searching with dogs, draining a lake, combing woods, putting up posters and tracking down leads, Story, who was 48, can now be laid to rest and his family can have closure.

Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said Thursday night he has positively identified a human skull and other skeletal remains found Feb. 11 in a wooded area off Route 168 in Taylor Township as those of Story.

A father and son who were walking in those woods that day stumbled upon the skull, and the property owner who approached them contacted police. The police searched the area, then called in dogs from Annapolis, Maryland, which aided in finding more human skeletal parts.

New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the parts have all been assembled, and the size matches Story’s height.

He said one of the final identifications of Story was when they found two fused vertebrae, with the same vertebrae numbers Story had fused in a prior spinal surgery. They gleaned that information from his family and Johnson obtained his medical records.

The coroner also obtained results from an MRI that Story had undergone, and that showed his dental makeup, which was the final piece.

Salem during the search also had summoned the FBI, which sent agents in to investigate and help search for remains. The FBI is now going to conduct an forensic investigation to try to determine how Story died, and how long ago.

“I would like to thank (Coroner) Deputy Bo DeCarbo and (New Castle police) detectives Branddon Hallowich and Shawn Lough for all of their hard work over the last few weeks on this case,” Johnson commented. “I am glad to finally be able to give closure to all of Chris’s friends and family. Our jobs are not done, we still have to find out how Chris died.”

The investigation is ongoing and Johnson has not ruled on the cause or manner of death.

DNA sampling also was taken, Salem said, but that also is being processed by the FBI, which is planning to take Story’s remains and review them for possible trauma. He believes the bones will be sent to an FBI research base in Quantico, Virginia.

The police detective bureau will proceed with the investigation once they have those results, Salem said, adding that the saga of Story is far from over.

The investigation into how and why Story disappeared and how he died is continuing to determine whether he died of natural causes, accidentally or by someone else’s hands.

Once the FBI has examined the remains, they will be turned over to Story’s family for final arrangements, Johnson said.

Story’s family and friends have been searching for him frantically since he disappeared, putting up posters and posts on Facebook and traipsing through woods and other areas to look for him.

His picture more recently was placed on a billboard a few months ago by the Walker’s Volunteer Search Party.

The coroner had subpoenaed medical records, surgical records and X-rays from multiple hospitals and physicians, hoping to positively identify that remains to confirm their suspicion, that it was Story. A local dentist assisted with obtaining new dental X-rays and confirming positive match to X-rays obtained from the subpoena.

Johnson said he examined the remains and looked for certain medical characteristics then he notified the detectives and Salem that he confirmed Story’s identity. Salem contacted Story’s family members and notified them of the findings and that their loved one had been found.

“We’ve been working on this case for a long time,” Salem said, “and over the last year, we drained bodies of water, had dogs come in five or six times to search different areas, have interviewed a lot of people, and have had dogs search the area where the remains were found.

“Now we’ll have to wait for the FBI to do its forensic investigation,” he said.

