A woman accused of threatening to blow up a New Castle elementary school has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
All charges against Messaiha Janee Brewer, 28, of 931 E. Marshall Ave., were held for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas in the case where Brewer reportedly raised a ruckus and made threats Feb. 14 at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center.
She remains in the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond. She was represented in court by assistant public defender Bradley G. Olson Jr. The case was prosecuted on the district court level by assistant District Attorney Luanne Parkonen.
According to a criminal complaint filed by New Castle police, Brewer had gone to the school around 10:15 that morning with a friend who was picking up a child, and she became unruly and threatened to blow up the school. The incident prompted school officials to place the building on lock down, and teachers and students were confined to their classrooms for about 15 minutes while the disturbance lasted.
The school houses children in grades 1 through 3.
Police reported that Brewer was yelling in the school foyer. The school principal reported Brewer was upset because her friend’s son was suspended. A school security guard told her to stop, and she continued yelling and arguing with the officer, the complaint states.
The principal went to the lobby to try to de-escalate the situation, and he asked her to leave and not come back, and Brewer said, “I’m going to blow up this school,” the principal and security officer reported. She also threatened to slap the officer, the court papers state. As the officer tried to escort her out of the building, Brewer pulled away and was shouting profanities, the school officials reported.
Brewer reportedly got into a white Range Rover and put the vehicle into reverse gear and drove backward at high speed on the road in front of the school.
She left her friend and her son at the school without a ride home, the paperwork states. An officer drove them to a North Hill residence.
The police put out a bulletin in search of the vehicle Brewer was driving, which reportedly belonged to her friend. Meanwhile, Brewer returned to the school and was circling the parking lot, police reported, and she left again before the officers arrived. One officer followed the Range Rover south on Scott Street and pulled it over at East Main and Scott streets.
Brewer is charged with terroristic threats and causing a serious public inconvenience, making bomb threats, two counts of disorderly conduct, and one count each of harassment by using lewd and threatening language, defiant trespass and careless and reckless driving.
Her charges will be adjudicated in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, either by trial or plea.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
