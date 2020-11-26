The boil water advisory issued for New Castle and surrounding areas has been lifted, Pennsylvania American Water announced early Thursday morning.
The company called for the precautionary advisory after a 12-inch water main broke Sunday morning near Wilmington Road and Clen More Boulevard in Neshannock Township. The main was fixed Tuesday, but the advisory stayed in effect for further water testing to take place. The boil water notice was in effect for New Castle, South New Castle borough, Union Township, Shenango Township, Hickory Township, Neshannock Township and Mahoning Township.
The Department of Environmental Protection required two consecutive days of "clean" water test results before the advisory could be lifted, company spokesman Gary Lobaugh said in a statement.
"Customers no longer need to boil their water before use or take any additional precautions," Lobaugh said. "We thank our customers for their patience throughout this event."
Water stations were set up throughout the county since Monday.
