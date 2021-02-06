Mahoning Auto Body, LLC recently announced its grand re-opening.
Located at 14 E. Madison Ave., the business is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is also open by appointment. The business is run by New Castle resident Michael Lenn, the nephew of Albert Formati who ran the business for 38 years.
Mahoning Auto Body can be reached by phone at (724) 971-2803 or (724) 856-8393, as well as online at www.mahoningautobody.com.
