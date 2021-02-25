New Castle police and a Lawrence County deputy coroner are working to identify a man who was found dead near Chestnut Street just after noon Thursday.
Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo said a walker in the area discovered the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, lying near the tree line in an alley off the 700 block of Chestnut.
He said no foul play is suspected and that the man appears to have died of an apparent drug overdose. He said there was obvious evidence of his drug usage at the scene and there will be no autopsy.
Authorities are checking on the man's identity and are waiting to notify his family before releasing his name.
