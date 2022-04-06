Reported violations at a Union Township restaurant prompted its temporary closing Sunday.
But Patrick McGuire, Union Township health officer, reported Bob Evans is now back in business, having come into to compliance with the department's safety regulations and requirements.
The restaurant was closed as the result of an inspection Sunday that came from a complaint that McGuire received for the Union Plaza business.
The restaurant made immediate improvements, was reinspected and given authorization Tuesday to reopen, McGuire said. It reopened Wednesday morning.
The restaurant company also was required to submit an action plan of how it intends to prevent any future violations, he said.
An inspection report of the restaurant made on Monday cited 15 violations mostly concerning conditions of cleanliness and food debris, and equipment temperatures, according to the public posting on the state Department of Agriculture website.
“My entire goal is to keep food safe and to promote the community,” he said. Noting the eatery's issues with being short-staffed because of COVID-19, he said that based on the follow-up inspection, “they did everything they had to do.”
He said the restaurant for additional help hired some of the employees who had lost their jobs at King's Family Restaurant, which closed abruptly Sunday afternoon.
Bob Evans also made instant repairs where they were needed, including putting in new shelves, McGuire said.
“They're going to start a strict action plan, with direction from the regional and corporate representatives,” McGuire said, emphasizing that since the remedies, it is safe to eat there.
Attempts to reach the regional manager of Bob Evans were unsuccessful on Wednesday.
King's Family Restaurant reportedly is shuttered permanently, but McGuire said its closing was not a result of a restaurant inspection.
He reported Sunday's closing of King's, which displaced about 14 workers, was a landlord-tenant issue and that it also closed it's Butler location.
