A Boardman, Ohio, man was killed Saturday night when he was thrown from an all-terrain vehicle that he was driving on a highway in Mahoning Township.
State police have identified the man as 30-year-old Corey M. Breckner. The accident was one of two that reportedly occurred on Route 224 within a short time span that night.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo pronounced Breckner dead at the scene from blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest.
According to a state police report, Breckner and riders of two other ATVs were traveling east on the road around 11:30 p.m. when Breckner tried to pass one of them on the left. His ATV went off the road and hit a guard rail and he was thrown from his vehicle into a wooded area.
DeCarbo estimated Breckner was lying about 10 to 15 feet away from his vehicle.
DeCarbo said the other riders stopped and left their ATVs on the highway to run over to Breckner and try to render lifesaving aid. Meanwhile, a car reportedly came along and struck the ATVs that were left in the dark on the highway, he said.
State police have not released a report from the second accident, nor have they released the name of that driver, whose car reportedly sustained extensive damage. The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries in that crash.
The police departments of Neshannock Township and New Wilmington and Bessemer boroughs assisted at the scene, along with the volunteer fire departments of Mahoning, Neshannock and Union townships and Medevac ambulance.
The road was temporarily closed and the vehicles were towed.
