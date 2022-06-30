The hiring of an interim superintendent is in the works for the New Castle Area School District.
The board called an executive session after a special budget meeting Wednesday to interview a candidate for interim superintendent, according to board president Gary Schooley.
The plans are that candidate, Richard “Rick” Rossi of Greenville, will be hired at a special public meeting of the board at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The district’s superintendent, Debbie DeBlasio, retired on Thursday.
The board is still conducting a search for a new permanent superintendent, but meanwhile, it has no one at the helm. The interim superintendent will lead the district until a permanent one is hired.
Schooley said last week the board was considering tapping the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV for assistance in its search for both the interim and permanent positions.
Contacted Thursday, he said the board reached a consensus after the executive session to hire Rossi as the interim superintendent. Rossi is to be paid $700 per day with no benefits or payment into the Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System, Schooley said.
He explained pay was determined in conferring with Wade Kilmeyer, executive director of the Intermediate Unit, and by comparing wages with other school districts. For example, Mars School District last year paid $750 per day for an interim superintendent, he said.
The $700 per day “seems to be the fair rate,” he said.
Schooley said he anticipates a unanimous vote to hire Rossi. He said he talked to each board member individually before Rossi’s interview, and two of them had someone else in mind.
“The meeting (Wednesday) night was for everyone to meet him and ask him questions,” he said. New Castle board members who have been affiliated with the IU board spoke favorably of him, he added.
Rossi sits as vice president of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV board of directors as an elected school director in the Greenville Area School District. He has experience as a school superintendent and interim, including past stints in Sharon and the Lakeview School districts.
He retired in 2009 as superintendent of the Conneaut School District in Crawford County, and he’s also worked as acting superintendent at Commodore Perry School District.
He was a substitute elementary principal for the Farrell Area School District.
Board member Mark Panella said he hopes the board will be able to hire a permanent superintendent within a month or so.
Schooley said the district continues to solicit candidates for the permanent position through the intermediate unit and received more applications or letters of interest.
The board is prepared to conduct more interviews with people “who are, in essence, outsiders who have renewed their interest. We have received more applications from candidates who could be viable options.
“It’s very fluid right now,” Schooley said. “We’d like to get this done as soon as possible, because whoever we name will have contractual obligations with their employment and it could take 30 to 90 days to get them in place. Our preference is to get someone who is a sitting superintendent who has done it successfully.”
He commented based on state rankings, the district needs to up its student academic achievement.
“We need accountability from everybody. It starts with the board. Whoever we decide on, we have to allow them to do their job.”
