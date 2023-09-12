The New Castle Area School District’s newly hired superintendent Dr. Gregg L. Paladina is due to take over Oct. 2, according to school board President Gary Schooley.
Meanwhile, the district’s interim Superintendent Richard Rossi is looking to stay on as a consultant when the new superintendent takes over. But whether the board will vote on a contract to spend the extra tax dollars to keep Rossi on board as an adviser to Paladina will come up for a vote at the board’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The matter was on the school board’s agenda for its public committee of the whole meeting Monday, but Rossi, leading the meeting, deferred it to executive session. He also participated in the closed-door discussions. Schooley said in a phone interview Monday that Rossi offered to stay on as a consultant.
“We’re in the middle of a school year,” Schooley said, adding that Paladina said he is “on board with this. (Rossi is) basically going to be contracted out as a consultant, as needed, and it won’t go beyond the first semester,” Schooley said, which ends typically in mid- to late January.
Paladina, who currently is superintendent of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District in Centre County, has been in his position for 11 years. Whether the district and Paladina need an added consultant will be up to board members to decide.
“He (would not be) going to be there every day, and he (would not) be running the district,” Schooley said of Rossi. Should the board approve the contract, “it will be determined by Dr. Paladina and the board how much Rossi is used as a professional courtesy or liaison. It’s definitely not going to be a long-term thing.”
The proposed motion is to hire Rossi as a consultant upon the conclusion of his term as acting superintendent, through the first semester of this school year. Rossi’s service would be on an as-needed basis and he may be released from employment at any time at the board’s discretion. As a consultant, Rossi would be paid at a per diem rate of his 2022-23 acting superintendent agreement.
That payment of $851 per day, based on a $250,000-a-year salary, would be in addition to the base (first year) salary of $178,000 plus benefits to be paid to the newly hired superintendent.
That translates to Rossi earning more money as a consultant per diem than the superintendent would be earning if he was paid per diem.
Board member Marco Bulisco, contacted by phone Tuesday, said he intends to vote against the consulting contract for Rossi.
“I’m in opposition,” Bulisco said. “I voted for (hiring) Mr. Paladina based on his experience and the results he got in his last district. I don’t think this is in the best interest of our taxpayers. Other superintendents haven’t needed a transition and I think Mr. Paladina is more than capable of taking over the district. I just don’t see this as being a responsible financial decision.”
He pointed out during the past months, the board, at Rossi’s recommendation, eliminated and consolidated multiple teaching positions including a secretary, a math teacher, a science teacher, half of a French teaching position, two Spanish teachers, an English teacher and combined music positions.
“These were all to save the district money,” Bulisco said. “All these jobs were eliminated based on fiscal responsibility. Tell me how this (consultant contract) is fiscally responsible.”
He added Paladina likely has his own thoughts and ideas of how to run the district and he has to make his own way.
Board member Anna Pascarella declined to comment about her position in the matter, saying she prefers to wait for the board vote Monday.
“I’m OK with it,” board member Karen Humphrey said of the contract proposal. “It will be good to have him available as needed to give Dr. Paladina direction and to bring him up to speed as quickly as possible.”
She noted that would be on a very limited basis.
The board on July 17 approved the hiring of Paladina in a 6-2 vote, with members Pascarella and Kenny Rice voting against his appointment. Paladina’s contract is for five years and was dated Aug. 9.
Rice has not elaborated on why he voted no. Pascarella said at the time she didn’t feel Paladina was the right fit for the district. A resident had brought out at that public meeting that Paladina had been embroiled in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit brought by an employee in his present district in Philipsburg-Osceola in 2017. That lawsuit was settled by a mediator.
Paladina’s contract with the New Castle district states as superintendent he is responsible for the administration of the schools under the direction of the school board.
Under the agreement, Paladina would receive 2.5 to three-percent pay increases for the second through fifth year, the amount to be based upon performance evaluation.
The contract states the board at its discretion may increase the annual compensation from time to time during the contract, based on performance, of up to three percent of the base salary. It also allows the board to pay him additional compensation as a performance bonus. He also will receive a $300,000 life insurance benefit, a $600 per year cell phone allowance, 20 workdays of vacation time per year that cannot be accumulated, with pay for five unused sick days at his per diem rate within a given year.
The board also is considering a vote Monday to define the end of Rossi’s existing contract as interim superintendent. Gary Schooley said that was required by the state Department of Education. Previous to now, Rossi’s contract as interim was indefinite until the end of the school year.
The defined end date would also be explicit so it would not overlap with Rossi’s consulting contract, should the board approve it.
The board when it hired Paladina did not know when he would be able to leave his existing district and start with New Castle, Schooley pointed out. “(Rossi’s) full-time interim position will end when Paladina starts.”
