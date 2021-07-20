The New Castle Area School Board anticipates voting Monday on a proposed contract for the New Castle Federation of Teachers.
Board president Stacey Fleo said the board will vote to ratify a new bargaining agreement pending approval by the federation of a revised contract proposal. The board will also vote to fill a vacant seat left with the July 1 death of Norman Moses.
This will be the second vote of the board on a contract proposal for the district's — member teachers union. The first vote on an earlier version last month ended in a tie 4 to 4 vote, which defeated that proposal for a six-year contract.
The teachers union and the district's negotiators went back into talks after that vote.
The school district's solicitor, Charles Sapienza, has refused to provide a copy of the earlier contract that was proposed and voted on in public. The New Castle News had submitted a Right-to-Know request for the document the next day, and Sapienza requested a 30-day extension. Although it was the subject of a public vote, the district to date has not yet provided the document for the public's perusal.
The previous contract, which expired Aug. 31, 2020, covers about 214 teachers. The teachers for the past year have been working under the terms of it until a new bargaining agreement is reached. Any new terms under a new contract will be retroactive to Aug. 31 last year.
The New Castle Federation of Teachers already had ratified the first proposed contract by a majority vote when it was presented to the school board for a vote.
