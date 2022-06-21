The search is still on for a new superintendent for the New Castle Area School District.
The school board met privately and conducted interviews with five applicants on June 9.
The board, through the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV, received 10 applicants for the position that were narrowed to the five, board President Gary Schooley said prior to those interviews.
Although Monday was the last regular public school board meeting for retiring Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio, the board did not give a report at its regular meeting about the status of the hiring process for her successor. Her last day of work will be June 30.
Board members also didn’t indicate whether an interim superintendent would be appointed when DeBlasio retires.
Board vice president Karen Humphrey and member Robert Lyles deferred comment to Schooley, who did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Attempts to reach Schooley on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Board member Mark Panella said the search is continuing for a qualified applicant.
“We want to make sure we don’t leave any stone unturned,” he said. “We want to make sure we get a strong candidate who will hit the ground running.”
He said the board is thinking of consulting with the intermediate unit about how to continue with the hiring process and possibly selecting an interim superintendent until someone is hired.
“This is one of the most important hirings I’ve ever voted on,” he said. “We’ve got to get this right.”
He added that should any decision be made, it would be at a public meeting.
“The process is still going on,” board member Anna Pascarella said Tuesday. “We have to see how the entire board wants to proceed.”
She said the board still has to have discussions for a course of action.
“We want to get the right person in there,” she said.
Pascarella said the board sent out a survey to the district’s staff, asking every employee three questions about what they are looking for in a superintendent.
“We got the results before we interviewed, to get input,” she said. “We’re trying to do things right and do our due diligence. It’s not an easy process.”
DeBlasio, 63, announced in April her plans to retire after 39 years in the school district as a teacher, assistant superintendent and then as the top administrator. She will leave the district with one year left on her original five-year contract.
After 31 years as a teacher, DeBlasio moved into an administrator role and was tapped as the district’s first woman superintendent in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.