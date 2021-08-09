By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Lawrence County Salary Board has approved a starting pay increase for a vacant position in the courts.
The board in a 4-0 vote at a special meeting recently set the starting salary at $38,800 for the position of confidential secretary for President Judge Dominick Motto. The position includes full benefits. The amount was increased from the former base salary of $27,050.73.
The seat has been vacant since the passing of Mary E. Dombeck on July 12.
Dombeck, 58, had worked in the position for 27 years until the time of her death.
Court administrator Michael Occhibone told the board that the new base rate is in line with what other confidential court secretaries are earning.
Voting in favor of the increase were the three county commissioners and now-retired Controller David Gettings. The vote took place prior to Gettings' Aug. 2 retirement.
Motto did not attend the board meeting because he was attending a judges conference out of town.
The salary board also:
•Renamed the position of corrections officer/intelligence officer of the jail to Intel officer/District Attorney Drug Task Force officer, with an accompanying pay increase, from $32,850.41 to $40,851. The reason for the change was because the employee, Ashley Danadic, who has held the position since 2017, has taken on additional duties with the drug task force. The increase is being paid for with Drug Task Force funds from the county district attorney's office. The increase will be eliminated if the additional duties and/or funding from the drug task force cease.
•Agreed to pay David Prestopine as acting controller an additional $5,000 for his position on the salary board. Prestopine's new total salary as acting controller is $74,860.63. That pro-rated amount will be set until Dec. 31. The county typically adjusts the pays of the elected officials and all other courthouse employees at the annual salary board meeting for the upcoming 2022 year.
