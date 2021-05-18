A vaccine clinic for New Castle Area School District students is planned for Friday in a mobile trailer in the high school parking lot, and not inside a school gymnasium as requested.
After considerable discussion at their meeting Monday, the school board members voted 5 to 3 regular to reject a request of UPMC Children’s Hospital to allow the clinic inside the junior/senior high school auxiliary gym.
Board member Karen Humphrey voiced strong opposition to the district hosting the clinic in the building, which sparked the discussions.
She and other board members opposing it generally felt they didn’t want it to appear as if the district was promoting the vaccines for the students, board president Stacey Fleo said.
Those in favor of the clinic argued that it is the decision of the parents for their children, and not the board, and that the clinic locating in the school merely makes it more convenient for access to the vaccines.
Fleo cast the deciding vote to not allow the clinic inside.
Others voting against the clinic being indoors were Humphrey, Anna Pascarella, Gary Schooley and Robert Lyles.
Votes in support of it were by Mark Panella, Tracey Rankin and Pat Amabile. Norman Moses did not attend the meeting.
Fleo said that the clinic can take place outside of the building on school property, because it is public grounds, but participants and the sponsors cannot enter the school building.
According to Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio, the clinic, for students aged 16 and older through UPMC Children’s will be set up in the parking lot in the Ronald McDonald trailer between 9 a.m. and noon Friday. People arriving for the shots will park on Hurricane Drive.
She emphasized that all of the students, about 800 of them, have been registered in advance by their parents.
