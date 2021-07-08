By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The creation of a program specialist at Lawrence County Children and Youth Services was stymied Tuesday by a lack of support from the Lawrence County Salary Board.
The board at a special meeting Tuesday morning negated creating the new position by a tie vote of 2-2. Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel voted in favor of the position — which was recommended by the state Department of Public Welfare — but voting against the move were Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd and deputy controller David Prestopine, who was voting in place for controller David Gettings.
"My biggest problem with CYS is, it seems like we're getting worse instead of better," said Gettings, who was unable to attend the meeting and instructed Prestopine how to vote. "Things aren't getting better and throwing bodies or money at it isn't the answer."
Gettings pointed to "horrible" staff turnover at the agency and said CYS should look at other programs to make sure children don't get into placement.
The state would have funded 80 percent of the $39,530 salary, with the county paying $13,306.73. Additional family benefits would amount to about $27,003.
The position, if created, would have been the third program specialist in that agency.
"In the continuing effort to support Children and Youth Services, this is just another cog in the wheel," as far as managing the agency's caseload, Spielvogel said. "It is to lessen the burden on the county to provide services."
She called the county's share of $13,000 as not a huge amount. She said it would be a sad turn of events if the position wasn't filled.
"We have (several million dollars) in the American Rescue Account (COVID-19 funds) in the bank. It's pay now or pay later," she said. "We have a caseload of children in care, and I believe we need to address the issues.
John Bout, Children and Youth Services director, said that currently, the agency has 196 children in placement. At the end of May, the county had 100 in foster care, 72 in kinship, 13 in congregate care (residential non-family in agencies); four in transitional living for programming related to older youths that are approaching their 18th birthdays and are still receiving support; and five in psychiatric inpatient rehabilitation.
"In terms of the total number of kids, in the last 12 months we insured safety for 1,933 children," he said.
Bout said the program specialist performs aspects of training, quality assurance and program monitoring. Each of the two existing people in those positions also have other unique duties.
When the agency budgeted last year, it requested the third specialist, and ultimately, the state granted the request, Bout said. The reason was because of the number of referrals received and the children it serves.
Vogler said Spielvogel "makes a compelling case." He noted the benefits line item for the position would be paid in entirety only if the person who takes the job accepts family medical coverage. If not, it would be a lesser amount.
Boyd said he'd consider it at a later date, but not right now. He said the county does not have the position in the budget, and increasing the budget for the organization would be setting the county up for a tax increase.
Boyd, during the regular commissioners meeting, there are a couple areas of the budget that scare the hell out of him before adding Bout and his staff do a "phenomenal" job with the resources it has.
"One is insurance and the other is CYS," he said. "We have very little control over how many cases CYS responds to and how many people come on line in the system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.