New Castle’s school board president said it’s likely the board will appoint an interim superintendent by the end of the month.
That person — whoever is appointed — will take the helm of the district until the board ultimately decides on a permanent hire for the position, said Gary Schooley. Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio retires on June 30.
Schooley said board members have met privately and discussed several options for a possible interim superintendent to serve during the hiring process, including hiring from within the district’s administration. The district is not required to have an interim who is certified as a superintendent, he said.
The Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV also has offered the names of several people who are former and retired superintendents filling in at other districts.
“We do have options there,” Schooley said in a phone conversation Wednesday. He added when the board does name someone as interim, it will be done publicly. “We’d like to have it in place by the end of the month.”
Schooley did not attend Monday’s board meeting because he was out of town. The board did not publicly address the hiring status at that time.
The board had interviewed five applicants for the superintendent’s job on June 9.
“After a round of interviews, we decided we weren’t ready to make an offer to anyone,” he said, “and we decided at this point to continue to keep looking, to get someone who we felt is perfectly capable. We don’t want to settle. We want to get who we feel is the right person for the job.”
Although there were a couple candidates who the board members felt might be a fit, “we weren’t 100 percent sold,” he said.
He emphasized that although the board wants a superintendent in place as soon as possible, “if that was the only goal, we could name one tomorrow.”
The board tapped the resources of the intermediate unit to seek applications and screen them for the interviewing process. Out of 10 total applicants, the board interviewed the top five.
Intermediate units are regional entities that help school districts with educational needs, functioning as a step of organization above that of a public school district. Lawrence County schools are members of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV in Grove City.
Schooley said the intermediate unit is continuing to help the board recruit candidates, and the board is doing its own due diligence.
“You reach out to people you know and respect, and other superintendents and administrators, and try to get recommendations,” Schooley said. “Other superintendents we know have recommended people, but this is not an easy task.
“It’s not hard to find people who are willing to do it, but it’s question of whether they’re going to be able to do to the job that is needed to be done here.”
“Some people who we feel would be highly capable aren’t interested, because of perceptions,” he continued, adding, “We’re not like an island. People talk and understand the history here. If you ask somebody what the perception is of New Castle, they’re going to tell you.”
Schooley emphasized the board is looking for someone who will be a good, strong leader and get everybody within the district to work together for the common good.
He noted that “if you look at all of the measurables and how districts are ranked, whether it be test scores, attendance or college career readiness, we don’t really measure up well.”
Schooley, a former teacher, said he’s not a big fan of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment testing and standardized testing “because I’ve seen kids with lower test scores go on and become successful, but unfortunately, that’s not how we’re measured. I’ve always said our top students are as good as anybody’s top students.”
In terms of offerings, the district has advanced placement and college credit courses available, and it offers as much as other schools.
The board’s goal is to see improvement and accountability districtwide.
“We’re at a crossroads,” he said. “We need everyone to buy in to make it better. We know the problems, now we need to come up with a solution with a strong leader and proven track record at academic success.”
“It’s not going to be an overnight fix,” Schooley commented. “Whoever we choose, the board needs to be able to support that person in doing the job the way it’s supposed to be done, someone whom they trust as well.
“We’re talking, soliciting information, and the intermediate unit is continuing to help with the process, and is contacting people and gauging interest, Schooley said, adding, “There’s a lot of reluctancy out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.