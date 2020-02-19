Board OKs raises, cuts in adult probation

BY DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Lawrence County adult probation office is being revamped.
The county salary board at a special meeting Tuesday morning approved raises for the top positions, status redesignations and wage adjustments of some employees and the elimination of two positions.
President Judge Dominick Motto appealed to the board for the changes, and cast one of the five votes in favor of the moves. He noted that two probation officer positions also remain unfilled this year.
“That has resulted in a substantial savings to the county,” he said.
Deputy controller David Prestopine explained after the meeting that many of the wage adjustments and personnel shifting were made so that supervisors were not earning less money than the people whom they were supervising. All of the changes but one were made retroactive to Jan. 6, when the new elected officials took office.
The board took the following actions with commissioners Morgan Boyd, Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler, and Controller David Gettings and Motto casting votes of approval:
•Granted a raise to chief adult probation officer Jamie Jendrysik, boosting his wages from $68,863 to $72,500, a 5.3-percent increase.
•Granted a raise to deputy chief adult probation officer Victoria Bulisco, increasing her wages from $61,759 to $63,000, a 2-percent increase.
•Approved a new base salary for the intermediate punishment program coordinator at $51,000. That position is currently vacant and the former base salary had been set at $40,000 back in 2014.
•Increased the salary of the full-time treatment court coordinator to $54,000 from $48,095, a 12.3-percent increase.
•Increased the salary of the collections assistant to $34,000 from $31,760, a 7.1-percent increase.
•Eliminated the position of office manager, which had a base pay of $39,975, plus $25,681 in benefits. That position was vacant due to a retirement.
•Eliminated the full-time collections coordinator position, which paid $39,457, plus $22,452.72 in benefits.
•Created a nonunion, full-time administrative services coordinator position with a base salary of $44,500. That is the only position that is not retroactive to Jan. 6. The position became effective Tuesday.
•Created a nonunion part-time collections aide position at $10.50 per hour with no benefits. The county has $3,500 budgeted for that position this year.
The salary board noted that the wage changes include the 2020 cost-of-living increases that were granted to county employees earlier this year.
Motto explained that the collections coordinator position was cut to part-time because the county had been backlogged on the collections from offenders, and because of an aggressive program, it is now caught up.
The base salary of the intermediate punishment program coordinator “was antiquated,” he said, and needed to be brought up to an amount that is attractive for someone seeking the position.
“It’s sort of a package deal,” he said of all of the changes. “All of these things tied together are saving the county a lot of money.”
Gettings noted that there is no one in the intermediate punishment program position right now.
Jendrysik explained that the employee in the office manager position will switch over to the new position of administrative services coordinator.
The salary board also agreed to make a couple of changes in the county’s department of public safety, headed by Jeffrey Parish.
At his request, the board eliminated the full-time public safety technology specialist position, which has been vacant since November. The position was paying a salary of $36,590 at the time, plus a benefits package that cost around $25,000.
The board instead created a part-time public safety technology specialist at $20 per hour without benefits. The position will not exceed 24 hours per week.
For the district attorney’s office, the board granted supplemental pays to six assistant district attorneys and seven detectives, who will be participants in a crime diversion program through Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol. The money for their pay will come out of a grant that the agency obtained for the nine-month pilot program. The assistant district attorneys will be paid $525 per week, and the detectives, $275 per week, for the weeks that they work on a rotating basis in the program when they are on call.
The amounts they are paid through the program equate to $20,475 in total to the assistant district attorneys, and $10,725 in total for the detectives.
The supplemental pays will end when the grant ends, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa explained to the board.
