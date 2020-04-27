The New Castle Area School Board has adopted an early retirement incentive for teachers and other professional staff.
The incentive presents four options for potential retirees.
The first option pays $44,000 severance that can be used for hospitalization, for those who previously passed up the existing early retirement package. One teacher is eligible.
The second option includes the existing early retirement package, plus a payment of $10,000 spread over three years. Those eligible must be at least 58 years old and have 30 years of service. One teacher is eligible.
The third option is the same as the second, but is for employees who are at least 60 or older and have 20 years with the district. Six are eligible.
The fourth option is the existing package, payable over three years with single benefit coverage to age 65. Those eligible must be 55 years old with 20 years of service. One person qualifies.
District business manager Joseph Ambrosini explained that the reason for the newly approved incentive is to make it more appealing for the longer-term teachers to retire. The district has about 40 teachers hitting the jump step in salaries in 2020-2021, with their pays increasing by $25,000 to $30,000 a year for 16 to 17 years.
“Any of the retirements would be a cost-savings to the district,” Ambrosini said. The incentive would reduce the amount of salary and benefits attached to each individual who would retire, plus the district’s payments into the Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System.
At its regular meeting, the board also took the following actions in 8-0 votes, with member Tracy Rankin absent:
•Changed the designation of May 15 and June 8 from teacher inservice days to instructional days.
•Approved the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV budget for 2020-2021, which totals $3,611,283. The school district’s share of that is $15,373.
•Adopted the district’s 2020-2021 school calendar, which has the first day of school scheduled for Aug. 24 and June 4 as the last day of school. Commencement next year is scheduled for June 5. Christmas break will begin Dec. 21, and students will return to school on Jan. 4.
•Approved a charter school funding reform resolution, calling for the state General Assembly to revise the existing charter school funding systems for regular and special education, to ensure that school districts and taxpayers no longer are overpaying these schools or reimbursing for costs the charter schools do not incur. “We, along with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, are advocating for substantial change,” the resolution states.
•Approved the retirement of Lori Doran, kindergarten reading facilitator at the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, effective June 8. She will benefit from the district’s recently adopted retirement incentive.
•Accepted the retirement of Anna Morgan, cafeteria employee, effective June 5.
•Approved the retirement of Maria Pruitt as a personal care assistant, effective June 5.
•Added Christa Rainey to the cafeteria substitute list and approved Kimberly Allen as a substitute secretary.
