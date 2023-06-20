The New Castle School Board may be getting closer to hiring a new district superintendent after a year of searching.
Board President Gary Schooley said at the board’s meeting Monday that three candidates for the position will have second interviews July 6.
Meanwhile, the board has decided to keep Rick Rossi on as interim superintendent on a day-by-day basis and pay him per diem at his current salary rate until a permanent superintendent is hired. They adopted a resolution to that effect by a 6-0 vote Monday. Board members Pat Amabile, Robert Lyles and Tracy Rankin were absent.
Votes to keep Rossi under those terms were by Schooley and board members Karen Humphrey, Anna Pascarella, Mark Panella, Kenny Rice and Marco Bulisco, who voted by phone. Bulisco had attended the board meeting but left early for another commitment and called in his vote.
Rossi’s annual salary for this year, under a contract the board entered with him last July, is $205,000 with no benefits.
Per day, that equates to $851 for each day he works after his contract expires June 30, figured from a total of 241 working days, according to district business manager Joe Ambrosini.
“Once someone is hired, I’m done,” Rossi said after the board’s voting session. He clarified in a phone conversation Tuesday his work as an interim will be done at that point, but the board has talked to him about possibly staying on for a few weeks as a mentor to whoever is hired, depending upon when the new superintendent takes over.
“That is indefinite,” he said.
This is the second round of applications the board has accepted for the permanent position during the course of the past year, since the June 30, 2022, retirement of past superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
The district received 17 applications for the position, Schooley said at the meeting.
Initially, the board halted its search last year until after the winter holiday season. It resumed in the spring with two rounds of applications.
During the first set of interviews, four people secured jobs out of state and two withdrew from the interview process, Schooley said. The board initially advertised the position through the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV.
When it had no luck, the board collectively decided to widen its search and they readvertised the position through the state Department of Education, through which they received the most recent applicants.
Eleven people applied during the second round, Schooley said.
If those don’t work out, two more have come forward and said they are interested, Rossi said, adding, “If you need more, they’re out there. I can get them from the Intermediate Unit.”
The board hired Rossi as interim superintendent last July 7, and in August approved a contract with him as interim superintendent for the entire 2022-23 school year, with his contract expiring June 30.
That contract allowed him nine paid sick days and 10 compensated vacation days during the year.
In other matters, the board in 5 to 1 votes rearranged some positions in the district at Rossi’s suggestion, by eliminating some and adding others in their places.
Rossi explained the moves were largely to fill up class times for teachers or to fill classes where there were not enough students.
“Teachers are teaching, that’s the bottom line,” he said after the board meeting.
Bulisco voted against the moves, saying that he doesn’t agree with abolishing and adding positions now because an incoming superintendent would have his or her own thoughts about longterm goals for the district.
Those changes involve abolishing a senior high science teacher position through attrition and abolishing a senior high and a junior high art position, a junior high school learning support teacher, a grades 6 through 12 autism support teacher, a grades four and five emotional support teacher at George Washington Intermediate School, a kindergarten through 12th-grade life skills teacher and a senior high Spanish teacher.
Rossi emphasized none of those teachers will lose their jobs. Rather, they will be reassigned to other created positions.
Those new positions are: two junior/senior high art teachers, a grades six through 12 learning/autistic support teacher at the junior and senior high levels, a grade five emotional learning/support teacher at George Washington and a grades kindergarten through grade two life skills autistic support teacher at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center.
