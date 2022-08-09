New Castle School Board members were mum Monday about whether they intend to officially adopt a school nickname — the Red Hurricane or Red Hurricanes.
About 20 people attended the board’s public work session, many of them dressed in red and black shirts with “Red Hurricanes” on the front.
About six who offered public comments were staunch supporters of the plurality of the team name, including assistant football coach Pat Minenok, who also manages The Rack fitness and training center for the district and said he was speaking on behalf of all of the student-athletes.
After hearing all of the comments, board President Gary Schooley told the residents they were free to leave, saying, “We’re not going to be talking about the ‘s.’”
The controversy arose last month after Schooley directed the district business manager to have the “s” eliminated from the end of Hurricanes on the football field. The new lettering as a result was placed in the end zone as one of the finishing touches on the field renovations, with the south end zone saying “New Castle,” and the north end saying “Hurricane.”
Schooley, believing the Hurricane should be singular, directed district business manager Joseph Ambrosini to make a change order in the field contract, leaving the “s” off, after he told the board’s athletic committee the traditional name for the team is Hurricane, not Hurricanes. He said he failed to notice that it was plural when the initial contract for the field work was approved by the board. Schooley coached New Castle to its last WPIAL football championship in 1998.
The board was not asked to vote on the change order that he initiated.
District Athletic Director Sam Flora was upset with that decision and vocalized his opinion previously that the ‘S’ should remain. He subsequently announced his resignation from his position, effective in November, but said the controversy was not the entire reason for his planned departure from the district after 42 years.
North Hill resident Robert Wilkins, who regularly attends the board meetings, was one who made a public comment at the board meeting Monday. He said he attended a neighborhood gathering two weeks ago that Flora also attended.
Wilkins said people asked him why the board decided against putting the S on the field. He said he learned no one had contacted Flora about the decision.
“How did that happen?” Wilkins asked the board. “Was that decision made by the whole board? How could you do that without including the athletic director? That’s the question I’m hearing a lot. Did you deliberately bypass the athletic director? If you did, I think that’s a disrespect that shouldn’t be tolerated.”
Resident and New Castle native Mike Hannon commented while he was growing up, the district’s team name was the Red Hurricanes. He said that individually, each person is a Hurricane, “but together they’re the Hurricanes.”
He pointed out the Miami Hurricanes college teams and hockey’s Carolina Hurricanes — are both plural.
“I don’t think one person should ever have made this decision,” Hannon said, adding, and pointing to Flora, “ I don’t think there’s anybody more respected in New Castle athletics than him.”
Resident Rick Sumner told Schooley, “We go back a long way, Gary, and you were a Hurricane with the Hurricanes.
“I feel that it was disrespectful of whoever feels guilty here, on what they did and changed it without having a vote, if that’s what happened. I want to see it back as Hurricanes. I have all the respect for Sam Flora.
“A lot of Hurricanes can’t speak for this right now. I just want to see that S put on the field,” he said.
The name Hurricane in the singular is said to have come from a New Castle News sports editor Bugs Walther, who described a football player in an article as running down the field like a red hurricane. That name stuck.
Resident Fred Harlan suggested the board make a motion and vote on the team name. He said he looked at all of the district’s yearbooks through the years, and it was always Hurricanes, he said.
“I think the S is preferable for New Castle and for the public. Hopefully your board will address this and fix what’s happened,” Harlan said.
“Was there a set of blueprints that were signed off on, by the administration that originally had “Hurricanes” in the end zone?” queried taxpayer Julie DeLillo. “I don’t understand why it would be changed.
“I’ve been a New Castle taxpayer since I was 19 years old, and I’m also a super voter,” she said. “A lot of you who are sitting here, I voted for. If this is the way the board is going to be run, you’ll never get another one of my votes.”
Minenok said he was thrilled to see the new changes to the football field, and didn’t know the S was a big issue until he saw Flora, who was “absolutely livid, and it just took the wind out of my sails.
“The kids had the same response that I did,” Minenok said. “They were all excited about the new field, then they saw no S on the field and it just took the wind out of everyone’s sails.”
All of the students who have been at The Rack throughout the past couple of weeks have said they all want “Hurricanes,” Minenok told the board.
He reasoned, “The vast majority of kids on our district are not going to go on and play college athletics. So isn’t it our job to give them good memories? That’s what they should leave New Castle with. So you have this big beautiful stadium now, and it’s been tainted for the kids. I guarantee you if the kids would come (to the board meeting), it would be unanimous that they want the ‘S’ up there.”
During practice two weeks ago, agility bags were placed in the end zone to form the “S” on the end of Hurricane.
“I’m the guy who put the S in the end zone with the agility bags, to lighten up the situation,” Minenok admitted to the board.
During the board’s public work session Monday, member Mark Panella advised the rest of the board that the athletic committee had concluded that the district solicitor be directed to research whether an official name was ever adopted for the district.
There was no response from the members and no vote as to whether that would happen.
