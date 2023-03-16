Plans for construction of a Dollar General Market store on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township passed one hurdle Tuesday when the zoning hearing board granted a parking variance.
The board heard testimony from a Dollar General-hired engineer and public concerns about truck traffic from neighbors of the proposed store. The board members, Dennis Alduk and Nancy Bonk, after deliberating privately for about half an hour, then returned to the public hearing and voted to grant the variance. Member Frank Moses was absent from the meeting. Solicitor Lawrence Keith attended to advise the board.
Dollar General is planning to build a 12,480-square-foot building at the northwest corner of Wilmington Road at Mission Meade Drive. According to Michael F. Lusaitis, engineer for Steckbeck Engineering and Surveying Inc. of Lebanon, the company is starting to build larger buildings, branding them as Dollar General Markets.
Those market stores offer fresh food and groceries in addition to other sundries that traditionally have been for sale at regular Dollar General stores, according to Dollar General’s website.
Lusaitis said he does not know whether those fresh food items will be sold at the proposed store. He said he also does not know if the company is planning to move one of its other two existing Dollar General stores in Neshannock Township.
This will be the largest Dollar General store in Lawrence County when it is built, he said.
Dollar General is planning to acquire a 1.7-acre lot from its current owners, Gregory E. and Alicia Measel and raze a house that sits on it.
The variance was requested because the plans as proposed call for reducing the required number of parking spaces under the township zoning ordinance, from 63 to 50 spaces, based on the number of spaces required per square footage of the building in a C-2 Commercial Zone.
Lusaitis told the supervisors initially the company didn’t realize at first the land slopes to a tract of wetlands on the north end of the property “that is a bit of a hindrance.”
“It’s typically unfavorable to build in them by the state Department of Environmental Protection standards,” he said.
He told the board the Dollar General tractor-trailer sized trucks when making deliveries once a week will occupy five to six parking spaces for about an hour per stop. About four or five employees will be parking there during store hours. Other traffic will be in-and-out with people spending less than half an hour in the store, typically, Lusaitis said, adding, “It’s not really a destination-type of site.”
Alduk asked Lusaitis how many Dollar General stores are in Lawrence County, but Lusaitis did not have a count.
“It seems like we have most of them here,” Alduk commented.
Denise Goldblatt, a resident of Mission Meade Drive, asked Lusaitis how the trucks would enter and exit the property. He told her the access would be off Mission Meade. She asked if there would be a traffic light there, commenting the residents’ safety should be a top priority.
Maggie Hamilton of Mission Meade asked why the township has to vary from the regulations.
“Thirteen spaces will make a big difference,” she said. “It’s not like there is tons of room there.”
Also airing concerns about the plans were Mission Meade residents Roland Gassmann and Todd Guarineri.
Bonk, after voting to approve the variance, said she looked at the number of parking spaces with the plans and felt that 50 would accommodate the store.
“I’m sure the store wants it to be a successful venture and would not (build) something that would inhibit customer parking,” she said.
Alduk commented parking at other Dollar General stores is “in and out” traffic, and he believes “50 spaces would be adequate for this application.” He reasoned more parking spaces would require more stormwater management measures.
“They have maximized the parking for this setup,” he said.
Alduk advised the residents who have concerns other than parking to voice them to the township supervisors before they vote on the company’s final land development plan. The supervisors will ultimately have to approve that plan at a public meeting.
The supervisors next public meeting is at 7 p.m. March 29.
The Lawrence County Planning Commission shed an unfavorable light on Dollar General’s land development plan at its meeting earlier this month.
David Hammond, a commission member, presented the planning commission’s review to the zoning board during testimony. The commission acts in an advisory capacity to municipal planning commissions and provides its reviews to the township supervisors, which have the authority to approve or deny them.
Allen Miller, the county’s assistant planning director who conducts technical reviews of the development plans, pointed out inadequacies of the land development plan. Problems he noted in the review were delivery trucks will have to cross the center line of Mission Meade Drive to get into the store’s lot, and semi trucks will be in the path of vehicles exiting the neighboring properties. Miller expressed concern about access for the delivery trucks, which will have to maneuver around the building for deliveries and back into the unloading area. That could create a visibility issue for vehicles pulling out of a neighboring lot, he said.
He noted in his technical review the parking limitations have been created by the appellant, and the governing body’s approval constitutes spot zoning by giving unfair advantage while requiring other developers to comply with the regulations.
