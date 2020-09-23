The New Castle School Board on Monday approved a request by DON Enterprises for a five-year tax abatement on seven properties within the city.
District business manager Joseph Ambrosini explained that, like the city of New Castle, the district has a program in place to grant five-year abatements for new construction or new renovations of properties within its borders. The property owners must apply for the tax break, according to the program guidelines, and if granted, they will not pay any property taxes on the property for five years. After that, taxes will be billed in full.
DON Enterprises applied to the school district for the exoneration for the properties at 724 Court St., 1502 and 1408 S. Hamilton St., 507 S. Walnut St., 405 Spruce St., 203 S. Ray St. and 609 Oak Street.
DON has purchased those properties for renovation and construction of new homes in an attempt to eliminate blight, and provide handicapped accessible housing and revitalization in certain areas of the city. The homes are renovated and resold to new owners through a "GAP" program, where the Federal Home Loan Bank provides “gap” funding for the homes it builds — the difference between what it costs to build a new home of between $120,000 and $140,000, and the homes’ anticipated selling prices of between $40,000 and $50,000.
DON so far also has built or renovated six homes on the city's Lower East Side, with plans for more.
The South Side project is part of a larger Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP) led by 10,000 Friends.
The school board also took these actions:
•Created the position of compliance safety and security officer at a pay of $20,000 per year, with no benefits. Rick Eagle was named to the position. Eagle retired in August as the district's student attendance officer, and was being paid $40,000 with no benefits in that position. His new position will involve security work and student compliance with hybrid and virtual attendance. The move represents a savings to the district of $20,000, according to superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
•Approved the sale of a property at 906 Porter St. to bidder Ray Croteau for $500. The sale was previously approved by the city's mayor and controller.
•Added James Rust to the daily substitute teacher list.
