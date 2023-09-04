Since he was a little, Doug Smith has loved board games.
Whether playing with his siblings or his children, he’s noticed people today tend to lose the intimacy of board games and opt for a phone or tablet.
This is why he’s hoping to create a community gathering hub for people of all ages, especially for children in middle and high school, by opening Sidetracks Board Game Club at 205 Fifth St. in Ellwood City. The business opened Satuday.
“I want it to be a community gathering space,” Smith said.
He said he came up with the idea of Sidetracks 20 years ago, started to form a business plan 10 years ago and after seeing many in the community feeling isolated following the pandemic fully launched his vision into reality after raising a $4,569 from 30 investors through a Kickstarter campaign.
He said his goal is to create a social hub where people like to congregate and meet each other like the former Sweet Caroline’s ice cream shop.
“This is more about selling an experience,” Smith said. “It’s more of an entertainment venue.”
Sidetracks has a train motif, not just for the area’s history for the railroad, but because he wants to create a stopping point, or a “sidetrack” for people in the community to come to as they go through town. Sidetracks offers board game fun for all ages and more than 300 board and card games to choose from.
The games are based on different categories and will be marked with green, yellow and red stickers based on difficulty.
Attendees can either choose to join a club or do open gaming on a first-come, first-served basis.
The clubs include Conductors (ages 10 to 13, entry-level), Firemans (10 to 13, encourages children to play cooperatively), Gandy Dancers (13 to 16, party games and socialization), Engineers (13 to 18, light- to medium-weight strategy games) and Boilermakers (21 and BYOB for members). Other offerings include game and sip nights for non-members to play and drink.
Open gaming is $10 a person, $5 for children 12 and under and free for members. There is a $25 Sunday Family Fun Day price. All children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult during open gaming.
Sidetracks is open for club meetings from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with the Game & Sip Night and Boilermakers Club meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. SideTracks will be open for open gaming from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
There will be a free veterans night of gaming Sept. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.
In addition to daily rates, Sidetracks offers membership plans, such as $65 per person for different seasonal clubs, $275 per person for a year and $400 a year for a family plan.
Memberships can be paid online with credit or debit cards, but only cash is accepted on site.
Sidetracks also offers rates for special events or private gatherings for two-, three- or four-hour time slots. Monthly tournaments will be a staple, with September’s being Sushi Go!
Starting with the Ellwood City Area School District, Sidetracks is hoping to partner with school districts for an honor roll program. Students who receive honor or high honor roll will be placed in a drawing for a chance to win a free pass for one day of open gaming.
