The New Castle school board is proceeding with filling a gaping vacancy.

A board position became vacant with the July 1 death of respected school director Norman Moses. His term would have expired in December of 2023.

"Norman Moses was a great board member," board president Stacey Fleo said. "He was not a political person. He had the best interests of the students and the taxpayers at hand. Norman was his own person. Nobody was going to influence him one way or the other. He did what he felt in his heart was the right thing to do."

Following discussion among the members at their public work session Monday, they generally agreed to accept letters of interest from any district resident who wants to serve. The deadline to submit the letters of interest for serving in the position is Friday. They may be sent by email this week, as soon as possible, to ddeblasio@ncasd.com.

The board will convene a special public meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to review the names publicly and appoint a new board member.

Whoever is appointed to the seat would serve only until the board's reorganizational meeting the first Monday in December.

Meanwhile, the Republican and Democratic, Green and Libertarian parties each would be asked to submit a nominee for the November general election ballot, to elect someone to fill the rest of Moses's two-year term, according to information from the Lawrence County elections office.

Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio told the board she already has a list of four people who have submitted their names to her in hopes to serve on the board.

She suggested the board wait to proceed with the appointment until district solicitor Charles Sapienza returns to work from vacation. Other board members disagreed, countering that the time frame for the board to appoint a new member, by law, is 30 days. After that, the board cedes its right to appoint someone outright under the Pennsylvania School Code.

The code states that in a school district of the second, third, or fourth classes, if the board by a majority vote does not fill the vacancy from qualified electors of the district within 30 days of the position becoming vacant, the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, upon the petition of 10 or more resident taxpayers, must fill such vacancy by the appointment of a suitable person from the qualified electors of the district.

New Castle is a school district of the third class because its population is less than 30,000.

Robert Wilkins, a resident of the city's North Hill who attended the board's regular public session Monday, said he believes the board should appoint someone from the community's growing Hispanic population.

"We lost Norman Moses. It was a big loss," Wilkins said. "You can't replace him, but you're going to fill it."

He said he disagrees with residents submitting their names to the board, because he believes a lot of people will submit their names who never have attended a board meeting.

"Those people don't have a right to ask to sit in Norman's seat," he said. "It always comes down to the children."

He pointed out that since Hurricane Katrina, the Hispanic community in New Castle has quadrupled. He said in the last election 160 Hispanic people were registered to vote, and he believes someone from that population should fill Moses' seat, and he asked the board to consider appointing someone.

"If there's opposition to that, I'd really like to hear it," he added.

The board offered no response to his comments.

However, Fleo said Tuesday everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, has a right to apply and that the decision comes down to what's best for students.

