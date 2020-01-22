The Lawrence County Salary Board created a few new positions Tuesday and granted some wage increases, but at no more expense to the taxpayers.
Chairman Morgan Boyd noted that the retirement of a few employees and not filling some positions, coupled with new changes, has resulted in the county saving a little less than $100,000.
“We are still operating under these at a cost-savings,” he said.
The commissioners are in the process of revising the 2020 budget, and Boyd reported that after having met with all of the department heads and elected row officers, they have managed to trim about $400,000 in expenses out of the spending plan. They intend to reintroduce the budget no later than Jan. 28, with final adoption 10 days later.
The salary board in a 4-0 vote set the base pay for the chief clerk/county administrator’s position at $75,000, effective Jan. 14. That was the date that the commissioners appointed Joe Venasco as the interim chief clerk/administrator, and he will receive that rate of pay.
Boyd said the commissioners still intend to conduct a search for a permanent hire for the position.
The future salary of that position will be negotiated when someone is hired in a permanent capacity, he said, noting, “We still intend go through a statewide search and interview process.”
Venasco has been the director of the county’s full-time Mental Health/Developmental Services agency, and he moved into the interim chief clerk/administrator position on Jan. 14.
The salary board also created an interim Mental Health/Developmental Services director at a pay of $53,000 plus benefits, effective Tuesday. Venasco said no one has been appointed to that position yet, and he still is overseeing that office.
“They still are reporting to me there until there is someone in place,” he said, adding that he checks into that agency several times a day.
With the recent retirement of county maintenance superintendent Frank Piccari, the board also created the position of assistant maintenance director at a pay of $36,250. Piccari is being paid $35,000 to stay on for one year under contract, with no benefits. His full-time salary was $69,009, plus benefits, before his retirement last year.
Boyd said that Dana Mastroianni has been named to the position. She has been employed in the maintenance department at a pay of about $22,000. Her new wages went into effect Tuesday. Her new position “allows for a streamlined chain of command,” he said.
Boyd said the county will not be hiring anyone additional in that department, which results in some of the cost savings.
The board also gave a wage increase to the deputy director of human resources, Cynthia Scaramazza. Her salary increased from $37,192.98 to $39,000. Her supervisor, human resources director Karen King, told the board that the office’s duties are increasing. The county has 433 employees, 25 to 30 summer employees, they have to handle the benefits, “and we have a lot on our plates,” she said.
The Human Resources department only has two employees — King and Scaramazza.
King pointed out that Scaramazza’s salary needed to be brought into line with those in her position in other counties, as well as other deputy positions within the courthouse. He raise is retroactive to Jan. 8.
The board also:
•Adjusted the salary of the county deputy chief clerk, Vanessa Bayless, to $40,000. Her pay previously was $36,900.
•Created a full-time temporary clerk typist I position in the county veterans affairs office, at the request of its director, Jesse Putnam. Putnam said the intent is to have someone staffing the office while she and her two employees are at trainings or veterans events. The employee will only work in the absence of the staff, she said.
•Increased the wages of the deputies of the Lawrence County Coroner’s office. The part-time chief deputy, Alfred DeCarbo, and the part-time deputy Samuel Teolis, will each be paid a salary of $14,976 for the year, which equates to 1,040 hours per year, or 24 hours per week. Their previous wages were $6,500 per year, and were last adjusted during the early 2000s, Coroner Rich R.J. Johnson told the board.
•Set the wages for the full-time coroner’s deputy, Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo, at $37,440 for this year. The salary for the position previously was $22,000 and was last adjusted around 2003, Johnson said.
•Created the position of office manager for the coroner, at a pay of $34,320. The position is needed to help with the increased workload and to keep track of billing and other paperwork, Johnson said.
All of the new rates for the coroner’s staff will be in effect retroactive to Jan. 6.
Boyd pointed out that the coroner’s office is undergoing full restructuring.
“We’re institutionalizing it and bringing it into the 21st century,” he said.
The board additionally created a part-time compliance officer in the county recycling and solid waste department at a pay of $15 per hour with no benefits, and it eliminated one position in the domestic relations office and increased the base rates of one administrator to $41,000 and one officer to $37,000, and the current pay of the revenue administrator to $42,731 with no change in the base rates.
