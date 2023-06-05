The Lawrence County Board of Elections determined it will not take any action regarding a formal election complaint posed by a Wayne Township resident.
The election board reconvened Monday and voted 2-0 to certify the May 16, 2023, primary and finalize the election results.
During the meeting, Commissioner Brian D. Burick who chairs the board, said he received a verbal complaint from resident Michelle Downing of Dutch Ridge Road. He said he asked her to put her complaint in writing and it was presented to the board.
She wrote a letter to elections Director Tim Germani, lodging the complaint against supervisor candidate Bill Hepler.
According to her complaint letter, the matter involved her table of campaign material against Hepler as an incumbent supervisor, concerning a sewage treatment dispute in her neighborhood.
Burick concluded at the public board meeting, “In my opinion, it amounts to a political disagreement. I don’t see anything that reaches the level of intimidation or harassment.”
“I don’t either, I agree with that,” commented board member John R. Seltzer.
The third board member, Frank Piccari, did not attend the meeting. Solicitor Jason Medure was in attendance.
Germani reported that the election “went well. Everyone congratulates me personally and I humbly take it, but if not for my staff and the judges, none of this would work. Every department in this courthouse worked on election night, and I have to thank them.”
Germani reported there were no changes to the outcomes of the races after counting one military ballot and seven provisional ballots. He said the final results will be posted on the county website at lawrencecountypa.gov.
He reported of the mail-in ballots, 30 were “naked” meaning they were not in secrecy envelopes. Those voters were given a chance to cure the problem and they did not, he said. Thus, those votes were not counted.
