The Shenango school board approved a $1.2 million bid for a new athletic turf field by a 6-2 vote Monday night.
The board accepted the bid from Field Turf to both design and construct the field for an estimated $1,207,190.33.
The plan includes demolition, storm water management and facilities and conduit for future electrical infrastructure.
Board members voting for the complex were Denise Palkovish, Merle Glass, Randy Angelucci, Al Burick, Andrea Keyser and Michael Miloser. Sam Biasucci and Monica Rich voted against the measure. Board member Brandon Reamer was absent.
A second bid from Field Turf totaling $1,299,278 was not accepted as it included three items deemed potentially nonessential by the board during public deliberation at a work secession held last week.
The three items deleted from the higher bid include a concrete bleacher pad, the relocation and reinstallation of bleachers on the pad and a 40-foot flagpole. The three items totaled $34,130.
A vote to accept bids for geotechnical and surveying services in regards to the proposed indoor sports facility were also approved by a 6-2 vote.
Intertek PSI was hired to conduct geotechnical exploration services for $5,580, and Liadis Engineering & Survey Inc. was hired to surveying services for $5,000.
In other news:
•Approved Mr. Mularski to take interested students to the Oct. 8 Language competition at Slippery Rock University at a cost of $10 per student as well as use of a school van.
•Approved Carol Boughter to attend the ACAPA Child Accounting Conference from Nov 12-13 in Hershey, which will cost the district $875 for registration, lodging and travel.
•Patsy DeFrank and Chase Waldschmidt were not approved as volunteer coaches.
•Approved the resignation of Brian Cooper at assistant track coach.
•Approved first grade to go Cool Springs Corn Maze on Oct. 18, which will cost the district $350 for transportation.
•John Othites and John Dado were added to the day-to-day substitute list.
•Approve the request of the Shenango Community Education Foundation to hold their seventh annual 5K and Fun Run at Shenango High School on Sept. 21.
•The board voted Art Levinowitz as president elect, David Hein as vice president and Kathy K. Swope, Mark B. Miller and Bethanne Zeigler as trustees for Pennsylvania School Board Association officers.
•Zachary Chrobak, Connor Jeffcoat and Ethan Krouse were appointed to represent Shenango High School as members of the New Castle Community YMCA Swim Team for 2019-20 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.