The New Castle Area School Board approved the retirements of two teachers at its regular meeting Monday.
Dave Mastrangelo, 62, a physical education teacher, and Jodi DeSimone, 61, a library science teacher at the Lockley Early Learning Center, left the district on June 10. Both will receive their hospitalization, dental, vision and life insurance (two-party coverage) benefits until they reach age 65. They also will each be paid an early retirement monetary incentive of $20,000 over three years, beginning in January.
In other personnel matters, the board approved 20 teachers for curriculum writing in different grade levels. They are: Dana Joseph, Cara Florie, Shelly Bucci and Jamie DeMase, grades kindergarten through 2; Dinia Kollar, Alison Rosatelli and Debra Coyne, grades 3 through 5; Marissa Cotelesse, Kara Reider, Greg Panchik, George Rigby, Kristin Clark, Marisa Buckel and Lena Antuono, grades 6 through 8; and John Koscinski, Bess Ondako, William Croach, Stacy Circle, Donna Neff and Raquel Flora, grades 9 through 11 at an additional pay of $33 an hour, up to $990 or 30 hours.
The board also:
•Created the position of life skills/autistic support for grades 6 through 12 for the 2021-22 school year.
•Created three personal care assistant positions for the 2021-22 school year.
•Abolished two secretarial positions and recreated them at reduced hours, from 12 months to 9.5 months in the business office and at George Washington Intermediate School, and abolished a 9.5 month secretarial position at George Washington and recreated it at 12 months.
•Reappointed Jack Camerot as the district treasurer for the 2021-22 fiscal year. He has been the district's treasurer for 50 years. His bond is set at $100,000.
•Appointed Joyce Deck to a cafeteria vacancy for three hours a day at the junior-senior high school for the 2021-22 school year.
•Approved an agreement with the city of New Castle to provide two city police officers as school resource officers.
•Approved a professional services agreement with the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV for interim technology director services. The month-to-month agreement will cost $465 per day and became effective Tuesday.
