Two New Castle Area School District buildings will be getting new roofs at a cost of nearly $1 million.
The school board in an 8-0 vote Tuesday approved contracts with Slippery Rock Commercial Roofing Contractors Inc. of Old Butler Road for replacement of the roofs on the Croton Administration Building and George Washington Intermediate School.
Board member Pat Amabile was absent from the voting meeting.
Slippery Rock Roofing was the lowest of five bidders for both of the roofing and ventilation projects. The bids were opened Dec. 10.
The cost for the Croton building roof will be $605,304, and the cost for the George Washington Intermediate School project will be $358,587.
District business manager Joseph Ambrosini said the roofs are being replaced because both are more than 35 years old and are in disrepair and leaking.
"It's long overdue, but the money just wasn't there," Ambrosini said.
The projects will be paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, made available to school districts for Corona virus aid.
The money will come from the district's second ESSER round of funding. The district had to submit an application for the grant and included the roofing projects in its narrative, he explained.
He anticipates the work will begin in June and will be completed during the summer.
In other contract matters, the board approved a one-year contract with Navigate 360 Safety Solutions of Richfield, Ohio, for ALICE Safety training in the amount of $1,211. Navigate 360 will provide training to all staff and students regarding the potential for intruders entering the school buildings, school shootings and other safety issues.
The district has been providing the ALICE training every year for about 10 years.
