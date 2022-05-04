New Castle High basketball coach Ralph Blundo will be the guest speaker at next week’s Oneness Men’s Dinner.
The event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. May 11 at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Dinner will be provided
All men are invited to attend and connect with others to help spur growth in the community.
Blundo just completed his 12th season at the Red Hurricane helm. His team went 27-3, advancing to both the WPIAL Class 5A and PIAA Class 5A title games.
New Castle has reached the WPIAL championship game eight times in Blundo’s 12 seasons, winning seven titles. Under Blundo the ‘Canes also have one title championship and one runner-up finish.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/nh9xh27t
