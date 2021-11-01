The mother of an Enon Valley man who was murdered eight years ago is keeping his memory alive with an annual blood drive.
The Richard Hogue Replenishment Blood Drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in the gymnasium of the Ellwood City Family Center, 311 College St., Ellwood City. The blood drive is being conducted by Vitalant, formerly known Central Blood Bank.
Debbie Murdock has sponsored the blood drive every year for seven years since her son Richard Hogue, 28, was shot and killed on Nov. 16, 2013.
Leon Platt, 34, was convicted in April of 2016, of third-degree murder and other firearms offenses related to Hogue’s death and is serving a sentence of 22 to 53 years in the State Correctional Institution at Albion in Erie County.
“It’s my mission,” Murdock said of the annual blood collections, adding, “Each pint of blood equals three lives.”
A flier circulated by Murdock about the blood drive describes Hogue as a hardworking, blue-collar man who lived to love and help others.
“He was always first to help his family, friends and neighbors in need and talk to anyone in troubled places and guide them to better judgment,” according to his mother.
Hogue left behind a son, now 14. Murdock said his family, which also includes Hogue’s two sisters and two nieces, have been left empty, heartbroken and distraught since his death.
The intent of the blood drive is “so that a priceless gift can be given to other families in his honor: the gift of time.
“Whether the blood donations are used to save a life, to prolong a life or to improve the quality of life, it helps to keep Richard’s memory alive,” she said.
A jury in April of 2016 found Platt, of Rochester, Beaver County, guilty in Hogue’s death. The incident occurred at 411 Loop St. in Ellwood City in a Walnut Ridge housing project apartment. According to testimony, at least four other people, including an infant, were in the room when Platt fired the single shot that struck Hogue in the abdomen. The killing followed an argument between him and Hogue about whether Platt could aim a gun, and how Hogue offered to show him how, according to testimony from various witnesses during Platt’s trial.
The earliest Platt could be considered for parole in the homicide case is after 22 years of his sentence. However, in a crime of violence, it is a practice of the state parole board to not grant parole to an offender until he has served at least 80 percent of his maximum sentence, according to Thomas Minett, who prosecuted the case as an assistant district attorney. That means Platt could spend a total of at least 421/2 years in prison.
Murdock said this week that no news is good news, about anything happening that would change Platt’s prison status.
She said she wants people to remember her son and not the person who took his life.
“We know we can never bring Richard back, but we have chosen to take our pain and turn it into supporting life,” Murdock said.
Anyone who chooses to donate blood at the event is asked to make an appointment by visiting vitalant.org and clicking the “log in” button. On the new window, choose “donor login” for a previous donor, or “new donor” if you’ve never donated through Vitalant before. Then search with the group code of Z0020906. People also may sign up by calling Vitalant at (412) 209-7000.
