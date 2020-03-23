Blood drive set for Wednesday

The American Red Cross and the Shenango Area Fire District are teaming up to hold an emergency blood drive.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the former Hallmark store in Lawrence Village Plaza, 2650 Ellwood Road.
To maintain social distancing, no walk-ins will be accepted. Donors must pre-register by calling (800) 733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org. The also can download the Blood Donor App.
Before donating, potential donors should ask themselves:
1. Do I currently have a cough, fever, or any type of respiratory illness?
2. Have I or anyone in my household been in close contact with anyone who has been confirmed as having COVID-19?
3. Am I or anyone in my household a healthcare worker caring for a confirmed COVID-19 patient?
4. Have I traveled to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy or South Korea in the past 28 days?
If any answer is yes to any of these questions, people are asked not to donate blood at this time.
If you cannot make this drive, please find out where you can donate by calling (800) 733-2767 or go online to www.redcrossblood.org or use the Blood App to find a site. Donation locations could cancel their blood drive at short notice as the governor makes his pronouncements.
