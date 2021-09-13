As back-to-school and work routines resume, blood and platelet donations have slowed, but the need remains strong.
Vitalant, formerly Central Blood Bank, is urging all eligible donors to make a blood donation appointment during National Preparedness Month in September to prevent a serious shortage and ensure blood is available at hospitals for disasters large and small, including the everyday needs patients face.
A New Castle community blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 in the multi-purpose room at the New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St.
To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org and search with group code C5300072, or call (877) 258-4825). There is no waiting period to donate after being vaccinated for COVID-19 or the seasonal flu shot.
To support a safe environment and most efficiently follow the latest CDC guidance, masks are required for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests at Vitalant blood drives.
