Shelba Van Nest had been looking forward to this for a year.
“I like that we got to play kickball,” the 12-year-old said Saturday. “I like that we got to eat a lot of food, and that we’re going to have a water gun fight.
“Being with other kids is my favorite.”
Shelba was one of dozens of guests at the second annual South New Castle Borough Block Party, a Hanna Street affair staged by neighbors Zach and Cheyenne Kyle and Casey and George Huff III.
The event was staged in the Kyles’ yard, where a food and drink tent — featuring fare by Leslie Austin’s Austin Taste Us — complemented canopies under which adults ate and socialized.
As for the kids, they could draw with chalk on the street, run through a hose sprinkler stretched across Hanna (which was closed for the celebration), play kickball in the shadow of a hill on which the J.P. Byers School once stood, and blast each other — as well as any adult who wandered into the soak zone — with water guns.
In between, the youngsters could refuel with visits to the food tables, where there were a variety of hot foods, fresh fruit and vegetables, chips, cold drinks and Shelba’s favorite: “Probably the chocolate chip cookies.”
State Rep. Chris Sainato stopped by to visit for a while, and the Henry’s Ice Cream truck rolled up to provide ice cream free of charge to kids of all ages.
The party, which started at 2 p.m., wrapped up around 10 with a backyard fireworks display.
George Huff III acknowledged it takes some work to get everything organized and set up, but was satisfied with the payoff.
“The payoff is everyone having fun,” he said.
As for what he, his wife and neighbors learned from last year’s inaugural party, he said, “Not to cook. Get it catered. That’s what we did this year. They’re awesome; no complaints about the food.
“We had a great time, we’re going to keep it going.”
Indeed, he said, preparations already have begun for the 2023 party.
“We already got donations for next year,” said Huff, who — like his other three co-organizers — was wearing an official event T-shirt. “We want to get it going, and we’re going to offer shirts to more people if they want them for next year.”
So it’s a success?
“Absolutely it’s a success,” he said. “We got a good turnout, and everybody is having fun.”
