The Shenango Township supervisors anticipate spending their $125,289 Community Development Block Grant allocation on blight reduction and home renovation.
At a public hearing on Monday morning, the supervisors allocated $86,496 for home rehabilitation and $20,000 for blight removal.
The remaining $18,793, said supervisor Albert D. Burick III, will be allocated to the Lawrence County Planning Department to administer the funds. The funds are for fiscal year 2019, he said.
Burick also serves as township secretary/treasurer.
“We’re hoping to use the funds to benefit our low-income residents,” Burick said. “We would like to see at least four houses renovated but that will depend on what needs to be done and how the bids come in. If someone needs a new roof, that is a greater cost than new front steps.”
Blight removal also will benefit the township’s low-income residents, Burick said. “We anticipate taking down a few structures to improve the appearance of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.