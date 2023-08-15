A blighted property in Hickory Township has been demolished, thanks to funding provided by the county.
The house property at 265 Sophia Drive has been demolished, which was done through the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County through the county’s Community Development Block Grant planning program.
This information was presented during the township supervisors’ August meeting.
During the meeting, the supervisors approved a high grass ordinance that can be viewed at the township building at 2375 Eastbrook Road or by calling (724) 658-0510.
The supervisors also changed a COSTARS contract for a Peterbilt dump truck. The cost changed from $97,606 to $120,767.
The outfitting of the truck through U.S. Municipal remained the same at $63,630.82
