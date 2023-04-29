There will be five Blessing of the Bikes events in Lawrence County within the next few weeks, with the first one Sunday.
The Lawrence County Blessing of the Bikes from 1 to 5 pm. Sunday at Riverwalk Park. The event is hosted by pastor Rick Shira, who also leads the motorcycle group Bikers Unite.
The New Castle chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will also be supporting the event.
Food and entertainment will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., with the bike blessings to begin at 3 p.m.
Shira said unlike other blessing events where it is a group blessing, each motorcycle and rider will receive its own individual blessing.
He said past events have had more than 1,000 people.
This will be the first blessing event for the organization since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels good to be back on track,” Shira said. “I believe God will bless that day.”
Lawrence County A.B.A.T.E. Chapter 8 will host a proclamation run and Blessing of the Bikes on May 6.
Attendees will first meet at noon at The Grill on the Hill at 3208 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township, and will later meet at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 2 p.m. with a short ride to follow.
Chapter president and coordinator Mike Dudo said a proclamation will be read by county leadership at the courthouse in recognition of May being Motorcycle Awareness Month.
The event is done by the A.B.A.T.E. chapter every year the first weekend in May.
A.B.A.T.E. stands for Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
“We speak for bikers’ rights,” Dudo said.
Dudo said A.B.A.T.E. lobbies for or against legislation that could help or hurt riders respectively.
A.B.A.T.E. has lobbied for matters regarding helmet laws, the stacking of insurance policies and are currently fighting for state Lemon Law rights for motorcycles.
Dudo feels a lot of blessing events happen towards the start of “riding season,” in late April and early May due to the extra risks and dangers riders have on the road.
He said riders can not been seen as well on the road by other drivers, and said there are dangers of riders hitting a crack or pothole along the road.
“If you hit that, it can be life-threatening,” Dudo said.
There will be a Blessing of the Bikes May 21 at Wampum Borough Park. A cookout will be held at noon, followed by the blessing at 1 p.m.
The event is organized by the Rev. Michael McNeal of River of Life Christian Outreach Ministries, as well as the God Chasers Motorcycle Club.
McNeal said this is also a return of the event after being cancelled the past couple years due to the pandemic.
He said he and God Chasers want to help connect people to the Lord who don’t normally come to church every week, but still wants to maintain a relationship with God.
There will be a Blessing of the Bikes May 21 at New Life Baptist Church at 3414 State Route 208 in New Wilmington. A service will take place at 11 a.m., followed by the prayer and blessing at 12:30 p.m.
There will be a Blessing of the Bikes Memorial Ride & Fundraiser June 4 at the Stanley Snyder VFW Post No. 7465 at 1470 Brent Road, Volant.
Check-in for the ride will be at 9:30 a.m., the ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and kickstands will be up at noon.
Dinner will be served from noon to 3:30 p.m. There will be a pool tournament, a Chinese auction, a 50-50 raffle, a door prize, a special raffle and a people’s choice bike contest.
The cost for the ride is $20 for a single rider, $30 for a couple, which includes a meal ticket. Meal tickets sold separately are $10 each, while a $5 donation is requested for attending the blessing only.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
The event was created and organized by Edward Bailey Jr. and Cindy Bailey in memory of their son Stephen Boyle, who passed away two years ago at the age of 26.
Cindy Bailey said her son was always donating his time and money to worthy causes, and would go out of his way to help others.
At his funeral, she said she was taken aback by how many people came up to her stating Stephen helped them when they were at their lowest point.
Therefore, she said they wanted to create an event that would help people in the community to keep Stephen’s generosity alive and well.
“We want to pass that along,” she said. “We are planning on keeping this a yearly event to keep Stephen’s memory alive.”
The first event was held in 2022, although the event was rained out.
Mrs. Bailey said although Stephen wasn’t in the military, both she and her husband come from military families, leading them to choose the Wounded Warrior Project as the event’s beneficiary.
Representatives from the project will be at the event.
