Bleier speech highlights replica wall's return to Ellwood City

The Vietnam Wall allows for visitors to touch the names of fallen soldiers while visitors’ images are reflected back at them from the granite panels.
Or, in the words of Vietnam veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier, the wall is a present memorial. The more than 58,000 names etched in the Washington, D.C., memorial and its replica counterpart — unveiled during a ceremony Thursday in Ellwood City — practically speak to visitors.
“This wall is here, not to linger in the past, but to heal,” Bleier said. “To come to terms. To say goodbye. To the best of our ability, to let go.”
Bleier gave the keynote speech in Ewing Park before hundreds as the replica wall takes residence in the borough over the next three days. Ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday including a wreath-laying, reading of names, taps and songs.
Bleier volunteered for duty in South Vietnam and left the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1969, just a year into his NFL career after becoming a team captain at Notre Dame. He served a year in the war and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart then returned to football in 1970. Over the next 11 seasons, he helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls, leading the way and teaming up with backfield mate Franco Harris to form a dominant running duo.
During his address, Bleier read from a letter he received from a Texas Marine. The Marine had served with two soldiers — one from Ellwood City and one from Pittsburgh — whose names are both on the wall. The Marine detailed in his letter about the friendship and effect his two comrades had on him — and the everlasting effects the war still has some 50 years later.
“As a lot of veterans do, I feel like I’m living two lives,” Bleier read from the letter. “I shed tears many nights dreaming and my thoughts are often back to ‘Nam in many conversations. Somehow normal life still goes on around me. It’s impossible for those who lived to reconcile. The best I can do is talk to our friends and families about the both of you and our experiences and hope someday all war will be avoided.”
Bleier said the success of the wall is just that.
“The ability to find a name, touch it, talk to it and hopefully heal the voice in the void we share,” Bleier said. “God bless the wall.”
The wall’s return to Ellwood City was dedicated to the late Dom Viccari, who died in April and was instrumental in bringing the replica memorial to the borough in 2009 and again this year.
The following Lawrence County veterans’ names appear on the wall.
•Dennis Ralph Baker
•Larry Eugene Boyer
•David Lynn Brown
•David John Gamble
•Joseph Anthony Listorti
•David Francis Smith
•William Anthony Grist
•Richard Joseph Drivere
•Ronald J. DiBartolomeo
•Earl Paul McBride
•Francis Craig Cleaver
•Vaughn Leroy Dexter
•Francis David Donohue
•Ronald Fair
•Dalton Truro Goff
•Alfred Floyd Hall
•Richard Whan Hopper
•Theodore R. Klingensmith
•Craig Nolan May
•Paul Renato Peluso Jr.
•Larry Bruce Reed
•Nathaniel Julius Riley Jr.
•Augustine Daniel Russo
•Thomas Peter Russo
•Richard Lee Scaduto
•Vincent Anthony Scungio
•Charles Leroy Slack Jr.
•George Edward Threats
•Robert John Wills
