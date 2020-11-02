Two families were left homeless after a fire broke out inside a Westview Terrace apartment Friday night.
New Castle firefighters were called just before 7 p.m. to an apartment at 800 B Sankey St., where a blaze had engulfed the kitchen.
Fire chief Mike Kobbe reported that the building contains five apartments and was completely evacuated when firefighters arrived. Heavy smoke was rolling out of a second-floor window, where the fire had spread from the first-floor kitchen near the stove.
"There was a lot of smoke in the building and there were a lot of heat and flames in the kitchen," Kobbe said. The rest of the apartment had a lot of smoke damage up into the second floor.
The firefighters breached the wall between that apartment and the one next door to make sure the fire had not spread, but there was no fire there, he said. That apartment, C, had some water damage but no fire or smoke damage, the chief said.
All five apartments were evacuated as a precaution, because they have a common roofline, but Apartments B and C were the only two affected, he said. Those residents are displaced, Kobbe said, adding that the American Red Cross is providing shelter for those families until they can make other arrangements.
He said that fire appeared to have started in an electrical line going into the stove, but the New Castle police fire investigators were called to look into the cause further. Nothing appeared to be suspicious, he said.
The firefighters were on scene for about an hour. He estimated the building sustained about $25,000 damage, and the contents to the apartment were about a $15,000 loss.
