Heidelberg Materials Northeast LLC is notifying the public of blasting work that will occur in North Beaver Township.
Surface blasting will occur on the Midland Large Non-Coal Surface Mine, located in the township approximately one mile northeast of Bessemer, west of the intersection of Hoffmaster Road (T-453) and Smalls Ferry Road (T-312), on the McCord Farm Trust LLC and Heidelburg Materials properties.
Blasting will occur between 8 a.m. and noon, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. or dusk, weather permitting, daily except Saturdays.
At 10 minutes before each scheduled blast, all access to the area will be controlled and safeguarded from entry.
At two minutes before a blasting, an air horn warning signal will go off that can be heard one-half mile from the blast site. The warnings will be three five-second signals, with a 10-second signal to be given once the scene is clear.
Adverse atmospheric conditions, public or operator safety, equipment failure illness and/or injury of the blaster, blocked drill holes and water-filled holes may require unscheduled blasting.
