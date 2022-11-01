The United Way of Lawrence County and Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania are asking Lawrence County residents to "Share the Warmth," by donating to their 17th annual blanket drive.
The two groups are asking residents to donate new children's and/or adult blankets in November to be given to local families in need.
In New Castle, residents can drop off blankets to Cray Youth & Family Services, The Confluence, Don Services Inc., Lawrence County Government Center, Lawrence County YMCA and Y-Zone, the New Castle Public Library, state Rep. Chris Sainato's office, Visit Lawrence County and the United Way of Lawrence County.
In Ellwood City, residents can drop them off to the Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce, while in New Wilmington they can be dropped off at the New Wilmington Borough Municipal Building and at Papa Gelataria.
Participating school districts include the New Castle Area School District, the Shenango Area School District, the Neshannock Township School District, and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
The blankets will be sorted by Shenango High School students in December, and distributed to the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army, The Children's Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, the City Rescue Mission, Cray - 1-2-1 Mentoring, ARISE, Holy Redeemer Social Services, People in Need, Lawrence County Social Services, and more.
