Blair Strip Steel closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Blair Strip Steel has closed its doors until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirm via email Monday.
According to president and chief executive officer Bruce Kinney, upon hearing one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25, operations were immediately suspended and employees were sent home until further notice.
The employee is one of 10 Lawrence County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. At least one county resident has died.
One of the residents who has tested positive is an employee of the Lawrence County courthouse, which was closed down last week except for a few elected officials and court staffers.
Blair Strip Steel, a New Castle-based mill, was given a "deep clean" by a professional sanitization company two days after it closed. The mill operations, offices and areas immediately outside the mill are offices were also cleaned.
"We are currently working with state and UPMC healthcare professionals to determine when we can be certain that reopening the operations will be safe for our employees and many others that are routinely engaged with our company," Kinney wrote.
SInce 1923, Blair Strip Steel has produced cold rolled strip steel in alloy, low carbon, high carbon and custom-designed grades for aircraft, automotive, industrial and electrical purposes.
